NORAD fighters intercept high-altitude balloon over Utah

Utah - A small balloon floating at a high altitude over Utah was intercepted by fighter aircraft on Friday but deemed to pose no national security or flight risk, a US-Canada military agency said.

NORAD fights reportedly intercepted a balloon over Utah, which it said was not a danger to national security. © IMAGO / piemags

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement it had detected the balloon traveling at an altitude between 43,000-45,000 feet, CBS News reported.



"The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security," the joint agency said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety," according to NORAD.

"NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon," it added.