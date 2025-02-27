Pentagon launches fresh attack on DEI initiatives

Washington DC - The Pentagon 's chief spokesman has directed the removal of online content, including articles, photos, and videos that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) by the middle of next week, a memo released Thursday said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said diversity promotion efforts are "not core to our mission" and will be scrapped. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

President Donald Trump's administration launched a crackdown on DEI programs after taking office last month, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said diversity promotion efforts are "not core to our mission" and will be scrapped.

The memo from Sean Parnell – which was dated Wednesday – said, "DEI content includes but is not limited to information that promotes programs, concepts or materials about critical race theory, gender ideology, and preferential treatment or quotas based upon sex, race or ethnicity."

"Content requiring removal also includes that which is counter to merit-based or color-blind policies... or promotes cultural awareness months," the memo said.

The day before the start of Black History Month – which is observed in February – Hegseth issued guidance prohibiting Pentagon resources from being used to mark months celebrating people of different ethnic backgrounds, describing doing so as divisive to the military.