Pentagon sparks outrage with "DEI" edit to website page for Black Medal of Honor recipient

Washington DC - A webpage honoring a Black Medal of Honor recipient briefly disappeared from the Department of Defense 's website after its URL was edited with a mocking reference to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

A webpage honoring a Black Medal of Honor recipient Major General Charles Calvin Rogers briefly went offline after a mocking reference to DEI policies was edited into its URL. © Congressional Medal of Honor Society

According to multiple reports, the Pentagon page honoring US Army Major General Charles Calvin Rogers returned a 404 error message, after its URL was altered to include the word "DEImedal."

Rogers was awarded the medal by former President Richard Nixon in 1970 for his actions in the Vietnam War, becoming the highest-ranking Black soldier to receive the honor.

Social media users spent the weekend sharing screenshots of the new page, with many believing the move was a part of President Donald Trump's effort to rid the government of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

By Monday, the page was back online with its original URL restored.