Pentagon sparks outrage with "DEI" edit to website page for Black Medal of Honor recipient
Washington DC - A webpage honoring a Black Medal of Honor recipient briefly disappeared from the Department of Defense's website after its URL was edited with a mocking reference to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
According to multiple reports, the Pentagon page honoring US Army Major General Charles Calvin Rogers returned a 404 error message, after its URL was altered to include the word "DEImedal."
Rogers was awarded the medal by former President Richard Nixon in 1970 for his actions in the Vietnam War, becoming the highest-ranking Black soldier to receive the honor.
Social media users spent the weekend sharing screenshots of the new page, with many believing the move was a part of President Donald Trump's effort to rid the government of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.
By Monday, the page was back online with its original URL restored.
Is President Donald Trump's administration attempting to scrub history?
The confusion comes as Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has launched a campaign to scrub all references to ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities – or, as a Pentagon memo put it, all DEI content.
Last week, the Arlington National Cemetery website reportedly purged dozens of pages of information about famous Black, Hispanic, and female veterans, only to restore them a day later.
Even photos of the infamous World War II bomber Enola Gay were caught up in the content purge.
The Pentagon has yet to comment on the latest incident.
Cover photo: Congressional Medal of Honor Society