Pete Hegseth's anti-diversity purge at Pentagon leads to embarrassing Enola Gay photo gaffe

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth anti-diversity crusade reportedly led to his department deleting photos of the infamous World War II bomber Enola Gay.

A picture of the World War II bomber Enola Gay has been flagged for removal by Hegseth's Defense Department due to the word "gay." © Collage: AFP/Simon Wohfahrt & AFP/US Air Force

A database obtained by The Associated Press revealed that Pete Hegseth's attempt to scrub the Pentagon of all references to ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities has led to historically significant images being scrubbed from the web.

Approximately 26,000 images have been flagged for removal by the DOD due to their use of terms and keywords that Hegseth and MAGA find offensive.

Among them were photos of the Enola Gay Boeing B-29 – the first aircraft to ever drop a nuclear bomb during warfare.

Photos of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black pilots to serve in the US armed forces, are also to be removed due to the race of the subjects.

The Pentagon is purging images of notable women in the military, as well as Hispanic service people.

In one of the more bizarre examples, images of army biologists have been removed, potentially because they showed people recording the weight and gender of fish.

Almost immediately after entering office, President Donald Trump shut down all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs and laid off their associated workers.