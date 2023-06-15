Progressives reintroduce bill in Congress to eliminate college tuition
Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Pramila Jayapal teamed up on Wednesday to reintroduce a bill in Congress that would make public colleges and universities tuition-free!
The bicameral College for All Act would eliminate tuition and fees for most families and make community college free.
It would allow students from single households making less than $125,000 a year and married households making less than $250,000 a year to go to public colleges and universities without having to pay tuition.
The reintroduction of the legislation comes as the conservative-majority Supreme Court prepares to weigh in on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower.
Republicans in the Senate are also taking aim at efforts to relieve student debt, proposing their own plan which would increase the hurdles to take out student loans and prohibiting loans for undergraduate or graduate programs that have shown former students' earning potential is not higher than that of people with only a high-school graduate or bachelor’s degree. They also want to cap borrowing for most graduate students at $20,500 annually.
Meanwhile, the student debt crisis has hit new heights, with more than 45 million borrowers holding over $1.75 trillion in federal student loan debt and payments set to resume in October.
Progressives take aim at root of student debt crisis
For progressives, the need to tackle the student debt emergency at its root could not be more acute.
"As millions of borrowers wait in limbo to see if the Supreme Court will allow President Biden’s student debt cancellation plan to lift millions out of debt, Congress must work to ensure that working families never have to take out these crushing loans in the first place," Jayapal said in a statement.
"Today, this country tells young people to get the best education they can, and then saddles them for decades with crushing student loan debt. To my mind, that does not make any sense whatsoever," added Sanders.
"In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, a higher education should be a right for all, not a privilege for the few," he continued.
"Education is one of the keys to a successful democracy and we must make it easier, not harder, for young people to obtain the degrees they have worked so hard for."
Cover photo: GUTHABENANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP