Progressives reintroduce bill in Congress to eliminate college tuition

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Pramila Jayapal teamed up on Wednesday to reintroduce a bill in Congress that would make public colleges and universities tuition-free!

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally in support of student debt cancellation in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC. © GUTHABENANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The bicameral College for All Act would eliminate tuition and fees for most families and make community college free.

It would allow students from single households making less than $125,000 a year and married households making less than $250,000 a year to go to public colleges and universities without having to pay tuition.

The reintroduction of the legislation comes as the conservative-majority Supreme Court prepares to weigh in on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower.

Republicans in the Senate are also taking aim at efforts to relieve student debt, proposing their own plan which would increase the hurdles to take out student loans and prohibiting loans for undergraduate or graduate programs that have shown former students' earning potential is not higher than that of people with only a high-school graduate or bachelor’s degree. They also want to cap borrowing for most graduate students at $20,500 annually.

Meanwhile, the student debt crisis has hit new heights, with more than 45 million borrowers holding over $1.75 trillion in federal student loan debt and payments set to resume in October.