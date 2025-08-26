Republicans launch second big lawsuit against Newsom's redistricting plan

Los Angeles, California - Californian Republicans filed a second lawsuit to try and block Governor Gavin Newsom's controversial redistricting plan, arguing that it violates the state's constitution.

The lawsuit alleges that Newsom's redistricting plan, which was overwhelmingly approved by California's state legislature on Thursday last week, violates state constitutional rules that require congressional maps to be drawn by an independent body.

Newsom's bill proposes a redistribution of congressional seats, which are designed to counteract gains made by the Republicans in Texas.

Changes made to the congressional map would be approved by voters in a special election set to be held on November 4, 2025.

President Donald Trump and MAGA have supported efforts by Republican-majority states to gerrymander their congressional maps to help them retain their current majority in Congress.

Despite efforts to gerrymander coming from both sides of the political aisle, California Republicans call foul and are taking legal action to block the redistribution.

"This is an issue about good governance in the state of California," said Corrin Rankin, chairwoman of the California Republican Party. "Californians deserve to have the right to choose our legislators."

Californian Republicans already launched a lawsuit on August 20, in an attempt to block the legislation on the basis that they were not provided with a 30-day review period before the bill was to be voted on.

At the time, Newsom was in a rush to have the bill passed due to an August 22 deadline that had to be met if the special election was to take place on time.