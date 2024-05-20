Senate Democrats revive strict border bill in bid for election upper hand

Washington DC - The Senate 's Democratic leadership will launch a doomed bid this week to resuscitate a sweeping border bill killed by Republicans as the party of President Joe Biden seeks the upper hand on a key election issue.

Polling has repeatedly identified illegal immigration as voters' top concern ahead of November's presidential rematch between Biden and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, with undocumented crossings from Mexico at historic highs.

In a weekend letter to senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would bring the Border Act – hammered over months of negotiations by a Republican, a Democrat, and an independent – back to the floor.

The measure was supported by Democrats facing tough congressional elections but blocked by Republicans in February amid opposition from former president Trump, who is making the border a central campaign issue.

"Back in January, the former president urged congressional Republicans to kill the bipartisan bill, telling the world proudly to 'blame it on me,'" Schumer said. "The American people do not have the luxury of playing partisan blame games. They want bipartisan action to secure our border."

Republicans see the bill's revival as a political exercise intended to boost Democrats in tight races and deflect from Biden's record on the border, which saw record illegal entries at the end of last year.