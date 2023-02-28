Senate hearing on Equal Rights Amendment sees fiery testimony after appeals court ruling

Washington DC - The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing about the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) on Tuesday, b ut as witnesses began to testify, a federal appeals court dealt ERA supporters a major blow.

Sen. Dick Durbin kicked off the Senate hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment with strong opening remarks in favor. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The purpose of Tuesday's hearing was to consider a bipartisan resolution introduced in January by Sens. Ben Cardin and Lisa Murkowski that would remove the ratification deadline and certify the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th amendment to the Constitution.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin kicked off the historic hearing, titled How Congress Can Recognize Ratification and Enshrine Equality in Our Constitution, with strong remarks on the importance of ratifying the ERA.



"The principle of equal justice under law is fundamental to who we are as a nation. But unless that principle is protected in our Constitution, it is nothing more than words," Durbin said in his opening statement.



“There is no room for uncertainty when it comes to protecting equal rights under law. Sadly, that lesson was driven home last year by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and – for the first time in history – to take away a constitutional right from every woman in America."

The Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee also acknowledged the arguments against ratifying the ERA, such as the expiration date set by Congress, or that it's "not necessary," "dangerous," and "redundant."

However, Durbin stood firm against those in opposition of the amendment's certification, and hit his fellow committee members with a question:

"What kind of America do we want to leave our daughters and granddaughters? A country in which their fundamental rights are safe and secure? Or one in which the Constitution continues to fail to recognize fundamental equality on the basis of sex?" Durbin asked.