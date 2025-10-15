Senate once again fails to pass funding deal to end government shutdown
Washington DC - The US Senate on Tuesday once again failed to reach the required number of votes to end the government shutdown, now entering its third week.
The Senate voted 49-45 on a Republican-backed bill to fund the government through November 21 – falling short of the 60 votes needed for passage. It was the eighth failed attempt to pass such legislation.
Democrats have demanded a funding deal include extensions of expiring health care subsidies, without which millions of Americans could see their insurance premiums rise sharply.
Republicans have staunchly refused to bend, blaming Democrats for the shutdown.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called out the Trump administration for authorizing an enormous economic support program for Argentina, led by far-right President Javier Milei, in the midst of the shutdown.
"This Argentina bailout is a slap in the face to farmers and working families worried about keeping health care," the New York Democrat said on Tuesday. "If this administration has $20 billion to spare for a MAGA-friendly foreign government, they cannot turn around and say we don't have the money to lower health care costs here at home."
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican, claimed, "We have put forward – and the House has passed – a clean, non-partisan [continuing resolution]. That's the bill Democrats are rejecting."
Thune went on to accuse Democrats of "taking government funding hostage in an attempt to force through their partisan measures."
Federal workers under pressure as shutdown enters third week
After two weeks of shutdown, federal workers are feeling the pressure as hundreds of thousands are left furloughed or working without pay.
The American Federation of Government Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees filed a lawsuit late last month challenging the Trump administration's threats of a mass firing of federal employees ahead of the shutdown. The unions have sought a temporary restraining order to block the terminations.
According to a court filing, the Trump administration has laid off more than 4,100 employees so far.
"It is disgraceful that the Trump administration has used the government shutdown as an excuse to illegally fire thousands of workers who provide critical services to communities across the country," AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement.
"Federal workers are tired of being used as pawns for the political and personal gains of the elected and un-elected leaders. It’s time for Congress to do their jobs and negotiate an end to this shutdown immediately."
The Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget announced that unspent funds for research and development were being reallocated so that troops would receive their scheduled paychecks on October 15. Democratic lawmakers have questioned the legality of the move.
Cover photo: Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP