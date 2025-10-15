Senate once again fails to pass funding deal to end government shutdown

Washington DC - The US Senate on Tuesday once again failed to reach the required number of votes to end the government shutdown, now entering its third week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (l.) and Majority Leader John Thune have traded blame for the ongoing government shutdown. © Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Senate voted 49-45 on a Republican-backed bill to fund the government through November 21 – falling short of the 60 votes needed for passage. It was the eighth failed attempt to pass such legislation.

Democrats have demanded a funding deal include extensions of expiring health care subsidies, without which millions of Americans could see their insurance premiums rise sharply.

Republicans have staunchly refused to bend, blaming Democrats for the shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called out the Trump administration for authorizing an enormous economic support program for Argentina, led by far-right President Javier Milei, in the midst of the shutdown.

"This Argentina bailout is a slap in the face to farmers and working families worried about keeping health care," the New York Democrat said on Tuesday. "If this administration has $20 billion to spare for a MAGA-friendly foreign government, they cannot turn around and say we don't have the money to lower health care costs here at home."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican, claimed, "We have put forward – and the House has passed – a clean, non-partisan [continuing resolution]. That's the bill Democrats are rejecting."

Thune went on to accuse Democrats of "taking government funding hostage in an attempt to force through their partisan measures."