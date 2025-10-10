Trump administration finalizes major economic support program for Argentina

Washington DC - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that Washington had bought Argentine pesos and finalized a $20 billion economic support program to help prop up the South American nation's faltering finances.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (r.) speaks next to Argentina's President Javier Milei at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires on April 14, 2025. © Handout / Argentinian Presidency / AFP

Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei, a close ally of Donald Trump, swiftly thanked the American leader for his "vision and powerful leadership" following the announcement.

Milei had been struggling with market turbulence after a defeat in Buenos Aires provincial elections seen as a bellwether for crucial mid-terms later this month.

"Argentina faces a moment of acute illiquidity," Bessent wrote on social media Thursday, adding that Washington was well-positioned to act quickly.

"To that end, today we directly purchased Argentine pesos," the Treasury chief said. "Additionally, we have finalized a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina's central bank."

Bessent stressed that the US Treasury is "prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets."

His comments on X came after four days of meetings with Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Caputo in Washington.

Bessent added that Trump and Milei are expected to meet next week, just weeks before the October 26 midterm votes in Argentina.

The US treasury secretary said he plans to see Caputo again next week on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva praised the US move in a post on X, saying her agency – which agreed in April to a $20 billion loan to Buenos Aires – was "fully aligned in support" of Argentina's "strong economic program."