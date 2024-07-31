Senate passes first major online child safety bills in years amid censorship fears

Washington DC - The US Senate passed a sweeping social media safety package Tuesday that would force tech companies to do more to protect children – the first major legislation targeting Silicon Valley in a generation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has praised the upper chamber's passage of the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act and urged the House to quickly follow suit. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Social media giants like Meta and X have been confronting a torrent of political anger for not putting in guardrails to thwart online dangers for children, including from sexual predators and teen suicide.



A rare sign of cross-party unity in an increasingly rancorous election year, the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0) were passed in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote with just three dissenters.

But the bills face an uncertain path through the House of Representatives, where Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has spoken broadly in favor of the package but has not scheduled a vote.

"Today is a momentous day. The Senate keeps its promise to every parent who has lost a child because of the risks of social media," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

While there is widespread agreement in a politically divided Congress on curbing the negative impacts of social media, there has never been a united path on how to go about doing so.

The legislation was drawn up in consultation with parents of teens who had been bullied or sexually exploited but has been opposed by some free speech groups worried it could lead to censorship.