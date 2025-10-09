Senate rejects measure to limit Trump's military strikes in Caribbean

Washington DC - The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a draft law that would ban Donald Trump from ordering new military strikes in the Caribbean.

A screen grab from a video posted by Donald Trump on his Truth Social account shows US military forces conducting a strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea on September 15, 2025. © HANDOUT / US President Donald Trump's TRUTH Social account / AFP

At least 21 people have been killed so far in the Trump administration's attacks, which it has claimed are necessary to protect the US from smuggled narcotics, particularly from Venezuela.

Many experts have questioned the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.

The resolution in the Senate was rejected late Wednesday with 48 votes for and 51 against.

Adam Schiff, a Democratic senator who led the initiative, said before the vote that the strikes "could set off an unintended conflict with Venezuela."

Nicolas Maduro, president of the oil-rich nation, has criticized the US military action as "armed aggression to impose regime change."