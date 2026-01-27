Senate summons immigration chiefs to testify after Minnesota killings

Washington DC - The leaders of the three core US immigration agencies will testify before the Senate 's powerful Homeland Security Committee in two weeks, it said Tuesday, as federal operations in Minneapolis and beyond face intense scrutiny after two fatal shootings.

The Senate's Homeland Security Committee has summoned the leaders of ICE, CBP, and USCIS to testify amid outrage over the fatal shootings in Minneapolis. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The February 12 hearing has been scheduled amid mounting criticism of a surge in enforcement actions ordered by President Donald Trump that have sparked deadly encounters between federal agents and civilians in the largest city of the northern state of Minnesota.

Republican Rand Paul, the chairman of the Senate panel, posted on social media that the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services had agreed to appear.

Paul underscored what he described as Congress's duty to examine the scope and use of the significant taxpayer funding devoted to immigration enforcement.

In a sharply worded message to agency leadership, Paul stressed the importance of reviewing what he described as the "exceptional amount of funding" the Republican-led Congress has provided for border security and immigration enforcement.

"Congress has an obligation to conduct oversight of those tax dollars and ensure the funding is used to accomplish the mission, provide proper support for our law enforcement, and, most importantly, protect the American people," he wrote.

The letters were addressed to CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott, ICE acting Director Todd Lyons, and USCIS Director Joseph Edlow.

The announcement of the hearing came with the Midwestern city of Minneapolis becoming a flashpoint in the national immigration debate.