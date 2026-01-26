Republican Chris Madel quits Minnesota governor race over Alex Pretti killing

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A lawyer who represented the immigration agent who shot dead an unarmed American woman in Minnesota earlier this month ended his Republican campaign for state governor on Monday, after federal authorities killed a second civilian.

Chris Madel, a Republican attorney running for Minnesota governor, has quit the race after federal authorities killed a second civilian. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@CWMadel & OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

The rare move highlighted deep political and legal tensions over immigration enforcement that have thrust the midwestern state and its largest city, Minneapolis – where both killings occurred – into the international spotlight.

Chris Madel, a Minneapolis attorney known for defending law-enforcement officers, had been seeking the Republican nomination in a crowded field, but criticized his party's response in the resignation video posted to social media.

"I cannot support the national Republicans' stated retribution on the citizens of our state," he said, signaling a profound break with the party establishment.

"Nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so."

Madel drew widespread attention recently for providing legal counsel to Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, on January 7.

Madel ended his campaign after the killing of nurse Alex Pretti, who was also 37, who was documenting federal activity in Minneapolis when he was set upon by Border Patrol agents, wrestled to the ground, and shot dead.

Like Good, Pretti was a US citizen, and his death intensified criticism of the deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents under "Operation Metro Surge," and has prompted legal challenges and political backlash.