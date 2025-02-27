Social Security Administration sparks alarms with plans for major cuts

Washington DC - The head of the Social Security Administration (SSA) is reportedly considering a 50% reduction in staff, sparking fears for millions of Americans' access to critical benefits.

Maryland lawmakers and members of the public rally outside of the Social Security Administration headquarters in opposition to job cuts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Sources told The American Prospect that SSA Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek had asked managers during a Tuesday meeting to present him with a plan to cut staffing levels in half, with a deadline of Wednesday afternoon.

Dudek took over leadership of the SSA after former acting commissioner Michelle King resigned over attempts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access Americans' personal data.

Some believe the potentially drastic cuts could impact SSA field offices, where senior citizens, people with disabilities, and more go to register for benefits and receive information. Others have speculated that such terminations could happen in a piecemeal fashion in an attempt to avoid bad press.

The threatened mass firings, which could impact millions of Americans, call into serious question Donald Trump's campaign promise not to touch Social Security.

"We have not set any reduction targets, however we will continue to pursue efficiencies within the agency and align like missions," an SSA spokesperson told The American Prospect in an email statement. "We have no further information at this time."