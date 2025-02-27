Social Security Administration sparks alarms with plans for major cuts
Washington DC - The head of the Social Security Administration (SSA) is reportedly considering a 50% reduction in staff, sparking fears for millions of Americans' access to critical benefits.
Sources told The American Prospect that SSA Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek had asked managers during a Tuesday meeting to present him with a plan to cut staffing levels in half, with a deadline of Wednesday afternoon.
Dudek took over leadership of the SSA after former acting commissioner Michelle King resigned over attempts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access Americans' personal data.
Some believe the potentially drastic cuts could impact SSA field offices, where senior citizens, people with disabilities, and more go to register for benefits and receive information. Others have speculated that such terminations could happen in a piecemeal fashion in an attempt to avoid bad press.
The threatened mass firings, which could impact millions of Americans, call into serious question Donald Trump's campaign promise not to touch Social Security.
"We have not set any reduction targets, however we will continue to pursue efficiencies within the agency and align like missions," an SSA spokesperson told The American Prospect in an email statement. "We have no further information at this time."
Advocates call for action to protect Social Security
Threats of potential mass firings at the SSA have sparked alarm among advocates and many American voters.
"The Social Security Administration is already chronically understaffed. Now, the Trump Administration wants to demolish it," Social Security Works President Nancy Altman said in a statement in response to the reports.
"If Musk’s plan goes through, it will deny many Americans access to their hard-earned Social Security benefits. Field offices around the country will close. Wait times for the 1-800 number will soar," Altman continued.
"DOGE claims to be concerned about fraud, but the best way to detect fraud is through face-to-face contacts with humans who can detect suspicious responses and can read body language."
"It’s not too late to stop this disaster. We urge everyone to call their members of Congress and tell them that local Social Security offices must stay open and fully staffed."
