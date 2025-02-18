White House announces new Social Security chief as Musk takes aim
Washington DC - The Trump administration has put an "anti-fraud expert" in charge of Social Security, long a politically untouchable entitlement program, the White House confirmed Tuesday after the previous chief resigned in an apparent clash with Elon Musk's cost-cutting team.
The reported departure of acting commissioner Michelle King was the latest abrupt resignation of a senior official confronted with Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as the billionaire takes a scorched-earth approach to federal spending.
The details of her exit were not clear, but The Washington Post, which first reported the story on Monday, said it came after officials from DOGE tried to access sensitive data at the Social Security Administration.
US media said King had been made acting commissioner in January as President Donald Trump's nominee to head the agency, Frank Bisignano, was vetted for the post.
The Trump administration expects Bisignano "to be swiftly confirmed in the coming weeks," according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields.
"In the meantime, the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner," he told AFP when asked for confirmation of King's resignation.
That expert is Leland Dudek, who previously headed up Social Security's anti-fraud office, according to an email he sent to staff late Monday that was seen by AFP.
"I will lead this agency in an open and transparent manner," he promised in the email.
DOGE's focus on social security sparks alarm
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said the administration suspects there are "tens of millions of deceased people receiving fraudulent Social Security payments." Musk has also referred to potential fraud, without providing evidence.
Experts have warned that Social Security data is hugely sensitive, raising concerns about Musk taking a sledgehammer to the agency.
"SSA has comprehensive medical records of people who have applied for disability benefits. It has our bank information, our earnings records, the names and ages of our children, and much more," warned Nancy Altman, president of the left-leaning advocacy group Social Security Works.
"There is no way to overstate how serious a breach this is. And my understanding is that it has already occurred," she said.
Musk's DOGE has come in for widespread criticism since Trump took power last month as it rampages through the federal government, slashing staff and programs that it argues are fraudulent and do not align with the president's agenda.
But the drive has run into resistance.
Top US Treasury civil servant David Lebryk also resigned in January after refusing to give DOGE access to the department's vast payments system.
And the Post reported Tuesday that a federal prosecutor stepped down after refusing to comply with a White House move to rescind $20 billion in grants for climate and clean energy projects.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP