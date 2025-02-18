White House announces new Social Security chief as Musk takes aim

Washington DC - The Trump administration has put an "anti-fraud expert" in charge of Social Security, long a politically untouchable entitlement program, the White House confirmed Tuesday after the previous chief resigned in an apparent clash with Elon Musk 's cost-cutting team.

The Trump administration has put an "anti-fraud expert" in charge of Social Security, long a politically untouchable entitlement program, the White House confirmed Tuesday. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The reported departure of acting commissioner Michelle King was the latest abrupt resignation of a senior official confronted with Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as the billionaire takes a scorched-earth approach to federal spending.

The details of her exit were not clear, but The Washington Post, which first reported the story on Monday, said it came after officials from DOGE tried to access sensitive data at the Social Security Administration.

US media said King had been made acting commissioner in January as President Donald Trump's nominee to head the agency, Frank Bisignano, was vetted for the post.

The Trump administration expects Bisignano "to be swiftly confirmed in the coming weeks," according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields.

"In the meantime, the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner," he told AFP when asked for confirmation of King's resignation.

That expert is Leland Dudek, who previously headed up Social Security's anti-fraud office, according to an email he sent to staff late Monday that was seen by AFP.

"I will lead this agency in an open and transparent manner," he promised in the email.