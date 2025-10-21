Survivor of US boat strike released after local authorities find no evidence of crime

Quito, Ecuador - Ecuador has released a man who survived a US strike on a vessel in international waters, the attorney general's office said Monday, after finding no evidence that he had committed a crime.

One survivor of a US strike on a vessel in Caribbean waters was released by Ecuadorian officials, who said they found no evidence he had committed a crime. © Screenshot/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

The US has deployed warships to the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela since August, attacking mostly boats that US authorities alleged without evidence were running drugs.

These raids have killed at least 32 people and drawn angry reactions from South American leaders, as well as widespread accusations of murder.

The man released Monday survived an attack last week on what US President Donald Trump claimed was a "very large drug-carrying submarine" headed for the US.

But the Ecuadorian attorney general's office said in a statement there was "no report of a crime that has been brought to the attention of this institution" against the man, and therefore "he could not be detained."

Another survivor of the same strike was sent to his native Colombia, where Interior Minister Armando Benedetti said he had "arrived with brain trauma, sedated, drugged, breathing with a ventilator."

Authorities there said he would face prosecution.