Trump-Petro feud intensifies as Colombia recalls ambassador to US

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombia on Monday recalled its ambassador to the US as a public feud between the nations' leaders heated up with President Donald Trump revoking aid and threatening punishing tariffs, or more.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (r.) has accused his US counterpart Donald Trump of murder and violating his country's sovereignty. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump on Sunday vowed to end all aid to the South American nation – a historically close US partner and the world's leading cocaine producer – berating his leftist counterpart Gustavo Petro as an "illegal drug leader."

He also said he would announce new tariffs on Monday targeting Colombia, and threatened unspecified action to "close up" drug cultivation in the country if Petro failed to act.

Colombia's foreign ministry announced Monday that Ambassador Daniel Garcia Pena had returned from Washington to Bogotá for consultation, while Interior Minister Armando Benedetti called Trump's remarks on forcibly ending drug cultivation a "threat of invasion or military action against Colombia."

Petro and Trump have feuded since the US leader returned to power in January, but their public conflict has intensified in recent weeks over the Republican president's deadly attacks in the Caribbean.

Washington has deployed warships off the South American coast since August and has carried out strikes against at least seven boats it claimed were running drugs that would ultimately end up in the US.

At least 32 people have been killed so far, according to Trump's administration, which has released no details to back up its claims.

Experts say such summary killings are illegal even if they target confirmed narcotics traffickers.

The campaign has mainly focused on drug trafficking from Venezuela, though attention has turned toward Colombia in recent days.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said three people had been killed on a vessel affiliated with a Colombian armed group, the National Liberation Army (ELN).

That strike came on the heels of another attack – on a semi-submersible vessel – that left two survivors, one of whom was Colombian.