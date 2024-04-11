Tennessee Senate approves measure allowing school teachers to carry concealed guns

Nashville, Tennessee - Tennessee's Republican-controlled state Senate has advanced legislation that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns to school.

Protesters call for stricter gun laws after being removed from the gallery at the Tennessee Capitol during a Senate hearing on a bill that would allow public school teachers to carry concealed firearms. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Tennessee state senators on Tuesday voted 26-5 along party lines to pass SB 1325 – just over a year after a deadly school shooting in Nashville which killed three children and three adults.

The legislation requires K-12 public school teachers carrying concealed handguns to hold a valid permit and complete annual training with law enforcement.

SB 1325 does not require schools to disclose to parents which staff members are carrying firearms.

Republicans have suggested that allowing teachers to carry guns on campus is intended to improve student safety amid a deadly string of mass shootings at US schools. But Everytown for Gun Safety found in a 2019 study that arming teachers actually increases the risk of gun violence at schools.

A 2018 Gallup poll – taken shortly after the Parkland, Florida, school massacre – determined that 73% of teachers oppose carrying guns on campus.