Top US and Brazil diplomats hold talks as trade war strains ties

Top diplomats for the US and Brazil spoke by phone Thursday, in a step toward resolving differences amid a trade and diplomatic crisis.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (l.) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke via phone on Thursday.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (l.) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke via phone on Thursday.

The exchange followed a call on Monday between US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Lula Inacio Lula da Silva, during which the Brazilian leader asked for relief from 50% US tariffs.

It was the first official talk between the two leaders after months of animosity, with both suggesting an in-person meeting soon.

In addition to the tariffs, the US also imposed sanctions against several Brazilian officials, including a top Supreme Court judge, to punish Brazil for what Trump termed a "witch hunt" against his ally, far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

During Thursday's call, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira "agreed to meet soon and establish a bilateral mechanism to advance mutual economic interests and other key regional priorities," the State Department said in a statement.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said Rubio had invited Vieira to come to Washington on a date to be determined, "for an in-person meeting to address key issues in the Brazil-United States relationship."

Lula said Thursday in an interview with a local radio station that "Brazil doesn't want a fight with the United States."

"Brazil wants peace and love. Brazil wants to grow. Brazil wants to develop," he said.

