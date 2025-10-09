Top US and Brazil diplomats hold talks as trade war strains ties

Washington DC - Top diplomats for the US and Brazil spoke by phone Thursday, in a step toward resolving differences amid a trade and diplomatic crisis.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (l.) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke via phone on Thursday. © Collage: Evaristo SA / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The exchange followed a call on Monday between US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Lula Inacio Lula da Silva, during which the Brazilian leader asked for relief from 50% US tariffs.

It was the first official talk between the two leaders after months of animosity, with both suggesting an in-person meeting soon.

In addition to the tariffs, the US also imposed sanctions against several Brazilian officials, including a top Supreme Court judge, to punish Brazil for what Trump termed a "witch hunt" against his ally, far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

During Thursday's call, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira "agreed to meet soon and establish a bilateral mechanism to advance mutual economic interests and other key regional priorities," the State Department said in a statement.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said Rubio had invited Vieira to come to Washington on a date to be determined, "for an in-person meeting to address key issues in the Brazil-United States relationship."

Lula said Thursday in an interview with a local radio station that "Brazil doesn't want a fight with the United States."