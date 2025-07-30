US sanctions Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro trial as Trump claims "witch hunt"

Washington DC - The US issued financial sanctions on Wednesday against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing a trial of President Donald Trump 's right-wing ally Jair Bolsonaro.

The US has sanctioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. © Evaristo SA / AFP

"Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against US and Brazilian citizens and companies," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement announcing the sanctions, which follow similar State Department action earlier this month.

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former far-right president, is on trial for allegedly plotting a coup to cling to power after losing the 2022 election to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Trump has inserted himself into the trial, accusing Brazilian authorities of conducting a witch hunt.

His administration has already imposed visa restrictions on Moraes over the case, and Trump announced 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports, citing in part the treatment of Bolsonaro.

A US Treasury statement announcing the new sanctions accused Moraes of using "his position to authorize arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppress freedom of expression."

Moraes has repeatedly clashed with Bolsonaro and other right-wing figures in Brazil, and has played a controversial role in fighting alleged online disinformation.

Last year, he ordered the shutdown of tech titan Elon Musk's X network in Brazil for 40 days for failing to tackle the spread of disinformation shared mainly by Bolsonaro backers.

Trump's private media company has also sued Moraes over his social media-related orders.