Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act as Pritzker fires back: "Stay the hell out of Illinois"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened Monday to use emergency powers against rebellion to deploy more federal troops into Democratic-led cities as part of his authoritarian takeover.

Trump openly mulled use of the Insurrection Act after a federal judge in Oregon temporarily halted a National Guard deployment in Portland, while another judge in Illinois allowed a similar move to proceed for now in Chicago.

Both cities have seen surges of federal agents as part of Trump's mass deportation drive, prompting protests outside immigration processing facilities.

"We have an Insurrection Act for a reason. If I had to enact it I would do that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"If people were being killed and courts were holding us up or governors or mayors were holding us up, sure I would do that."

Illinois officials had filed suit seeking to block the deployment in Chicago, but Judge April Perry, an appointee of Trump's Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, declined to issue an immediate temporary restraining order.

She scheduled a full hearing on the matter for Thursday and asked the government to inform the court to provide more information.