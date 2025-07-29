Trump administration sued over attempts to seize sensitive food stamp data

San Francisco, California - The Trump administration is being sued by a number of states for its attempts to obtain the personal data of those participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The US Department of Agriculture is being sued for attempting to obtain the personal information of food stamp recipients. © Imago/UPI Photo

On Monday, the Trump administration was sued by a coalition of 21 states and the District of Columbia in response to requests made by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which the suit seeks to block.

According to the lawsuit, the USDA violated federal privacy laws and the US Constitution by demanding the states hand over the sensitive personal information of millions of food stamp recipients.

USDA officials are attempting to collect information – including on recipients' immigration status – that can be used for unrelated purposes, per the lawsuit.

"We’re filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's illegal demand for SNAP recipients' personal information, including immigration status," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on X.

"Families should be able to get the assistance they need without fearing that they will be targeted by this administration."