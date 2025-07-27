Federal Reserve poised to hold off on rate cuts in defiance of Trump

Washington DC - The US central bank is widely expected to hold off slashing interest rates again at its upcoming meeting, as officials gather under the cloud of an intensifying pressure campaign by President Donald Trump .

President Donald Trump (r.) has pressured the Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, to lower interest rates. © Mandel NGAN and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Policymakers at the independent Federal Reserve have kept the benchmark lending rate steady since the start of the year as they monitor how Trump's sweeping tariffs are impacting the world's biggest economy.

With Trump's on-again, off-again tariff approach – and the levies' lagged effects on inflation – Fed officials want to see economic data from this summer to gauge how prices are being affected.

When mulling changes to interest rates, the central bank – which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday – seeks a balance between reining in inflation and the health of the jobs market.

But the bank's data-dependent approach has enraged the Republican president, who has repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not slashing rates further, calling him a "numbskull" and "moron."

Most recently, Trump signaled he could use the Fed's $2.5 billion renovation project as an avenue to oust Powell, before backing off and saying that would be unlikely.

Trump visited the Fed construction site on Thursday, making a tense appearance with Powell in which the Fed chair disputed Trump's characterization of the total cost of the refurbishment in front of the cameras.

But economists expect the Fed to look past the political pressure at its policy meeting.

"We're just now beginning to see the evidence of tariffs' impact on inflation," said Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

"We’re going to see it (too) in July and August, and we think that's going to give the Fed reason to remain on the sidelines," he told AFP.