Tulsi Gabbard once again accuses Obama of "treasonous conspiracy"

Washington DC - National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard once again doubled down on her accusations against former President Barack Obama and accused him of participating in a "treasonous conspiracy."

Gabbard claimed Obama had participated in a conspiracy against President Donald Trump's first administration by fabricating evidence that was used during investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a thread on X last week, Gabbard claimed the Obama administration had "politicized and weaponized" intelligence to "lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup."

While speaking to Fox and Friends on Saturday, Gabbard doubled down on the claims and accused the former president of deflection and complicity in a massive conspiracy.

"It's been interesting to see how the mainstream media has either refused to cover this story at all," Gabbard said, before launching into a tirade against the press for covering up the allegations made in the report.

"They don't want the American people to know the truth, but also, they recognize the mainstream media's complicity with this," she said, before claiming that outlets were fed "manufactured false intelligence."