Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearances for officials accused of "politicizing" intelligence

Washington DC - National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has revoked the security clearances of dozens of current and former intelligence officials.

Gabbard accused the 37 professionals of "politicizing and manipulating intelligence" as she continues a campaign against the alleged weaponization of the US intelligence community.

A memorandum Gabbard posted on X further alleged that the professionals had also failed to safeguard classified information, did not "adhere to professional analytic tradecraft standards," and conducted other unspecified "detrimental" behavior.

"The President has directed that, effective immediately, the security clearances of the following 37 individuals are revoked," the memorandum reads.

Gabbard has been on a war against former administration officials and professionals since she entered office, and has repeatedly accused political opponents of having weaponized intelligence.

In June, she accused former President Barack Obama of leading a "treasonous conspiracy" to try and "usurp" Trump's 2016 election win by fabricating evidence of collusion with Russia.

Gabbard's stint as National Intelligence Director has been marred by her open support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and her involvement in a Signal group chat in which classified information was shared.

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right," Gabbard said in a statement on X.

"Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold," she said.