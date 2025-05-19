US accused of potential war crime in deadly bombing of migrant detention center in Yemen

New York, New York - Amnesty International urged the US on Monday to investigate possible violations of international law in a deadly strike on a migrant detention facility in rebel-held Yemen.

Amnesty International said a US airstrike on a migrant detention center in Yemen, which killed over 60 people, should be investigated as a possible war crime. © REUTERS

Last month's attack, which prompted international alarm and was part of the US bombardment campaign against the Yemen's Houthi movement, killed 68 people held at a center for irregular migrants in Saada, the rebel authorities said at the time.

Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's secretary-general, said that "the US attacked a well-known detention facility where the Houthis have been detaining migrants."

The dead were all migrants from African countries.

Callamard said "the major loss of civilian life in this attack raises serious concerns about whether the US complied with its obligations under international humanitarian law."

"The US must conduct a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into this air strike," she added.

A US defense official had told AFP in the aftermath of the strike that the military launched "battle-damage assessment and inquiry" into "claims of civilian casualties related to the US strikes in Yemen."

Amnesty cited people who work with migrants and refugees in Yemen and visited two hospitals that treated the victims, saying that they had seen "more than two dozen Ethiopian migrants" with severe injuries including amputations.

The morgues at both hospitals had run out of space, the witnesses told Amnesty.