US imposes massive trade restrictions on tech companies from China, Iran, and UAE

Washington DC - The Trump administration has added dozens of entities to a trade blacklist, imposing restrictions on computing and AI tech from China, Iran, and the UAE.

The US Department of Commerce added 80 entities to a blacklist, including multiple from China, triggering outrage in Beijing. © Collage: IMAGO/Kyodo News & AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The listing restricts 80 entities from obtaining US technologies without government authorization, and is based on a Department of Commerce claim that they are conducting "activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy."

"We will not allow adversaries to exploit American technology to bolster their own militaries and threaten American lives," US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was cited as saying in a press release.

"We are committed to using every tool at the Department’s disposal to ensure our most advanced technologies stay out of the hands of those who seek to harm Americans," he said.

Targeted entities include 11 from China and one from Taiwan that are engaging in the development of AI, supercomputers and high-performance chips for China-based users.

Jeffrey Kessler, the Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, claimed that the move is meant to prevent US technologies from being misused for military-related activities, particularly in China.

"The Trump administration will work tirelessly to safeguard our national security by preventing U.S. technologies and goods from being misused for high performance computing, hypersonic missiles, military aircraft training, and UAVs that threaten our national security," Kessler said.

Chinese authorities responded to the listings by condemning the US' "hegemonic mentality," and said that Washington was "weaponizing" trade and technology.