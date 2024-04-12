US pleads with China to step in on Iran and Israel

Antony Blinken has asked Beijing to make representations to Tehran over Israel. In response, China has requested that the US play a more "constructive role."

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - In a call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Washington has asked Beijing to use its influence with Iran in an attempt at de-escalation.

Secretary of State Blinken has called for foreign leaders' help in Iran-Israel escalations. © IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Blinken on Thursday spoke to a number of counterparts in various countries, requesting that nations diplomatically closer to Iran make efforts to encourage de-escalation, following Israeli strikes on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria. The strike, carried out on April 1, killed multiple diplomatic figures and triggered a strong response from Iran's leadership, who vowed: "We will make them regret this crime." In a statement provided by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller to reporters, it was revealed that Blinken made it "clear that escalation is not in anyone's interest and that countries should urge Iran not to escalate."

China asks US to play more "constructive role" in the Middle East

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned that the United States needs to play a more "constructive role" in the ongoing conflict with Israel and Iran. © IMAGO/Aksonline Confirming that the call took place between Secretary of State Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Beijing reiterated that they condemned the attack on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus. Wang Yi apparently affirmed their position that the situation must "cool down," with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning declaring that "China will continue to play a constructive role in the resolution of the Middle East issue." In turn, Beijing turned its ire on Washington, saying "the United States side in particular should play a constructive role." The Biden administration has sent over 100 arms shipments to Israel since October, on top of billions in military aid the US government provides each year. China has expressed a desire on multiple occasions for Israeli attacks on Gaza to end, though has yet to make notable appeals to Iran, which supports Hamas. Spokesperson Mao warned that the conflict in Gaza should "be put to rest as soon as possible," because "this round of escalation is the latest manifestation of the spillover from the Gaza conflict."