Biden administration's shocking number of arms sales to Israel revealed in bombshell new report
Washington DC - A bombshell new report has revealed that President Joe Biden's administration has made far more weapons transfers to Israel in the last five months than previously known.
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the White House has sent over 100 arms shipments to Israel since October – weapons that are almost certainly being used to kill Palestinians in Gaza.
The number greatly exceeds the two prior publicly reported arms transfers Biden approved by evoking emergency powers to bypass Congress.
Administration officials apparently informed members of Congress of the sales in a classified briefing.
The arms packages are said to have included precision-guided munitions, small diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms, and other lethal aid.
To allow the transfers to pass under the radar, Biden apparently took advantage of a loophole in the Arms Export Control Act, which allows sales to go undisclosed if they fall under a certain dollar amount.
The sheer number of sales means that the US has shipping weapons to Israel about once in every 1.5 days since the Gaza assault began.
Biden alienates growing numbers of Americans over Israel support
The report comes as the death toll in Gaza surges to over 30,800.
Conditions are dire for the nearly two million forcibly displaced Palestinians, who are fighting starvation and famine as bombs continue to rain down on Gaza.
Americans across the nation have urged the White House to put a stop to the genocide by negotiating an unconditional, permanent ceasefire and ending weapons transfers to Israel.
Instead, the administration has continued to provide arms to Israel at an alarming scale and only backed a six-week pause to the assault. Experts warn these actions may violate the United Nations' 1948 Genocide Convention as well as US domestic law, which bars military aid to countries committing human rights violations.
Biden and other top US officials are already facing accusations of complicity in genocide in a groundbreaking lawsuit filed by Palestinians and Palestinian Americans. The case, dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, has been granted an expedited appeal, with oral arguments expected in June.
The president is also beginning to see the impact of his continued support for Israel at the ballot box, as growing numbers of Americans cast "uncommitted" Democratic primary votes in solidarity with Palestinians under siege.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & SAID KHATIB / AFP