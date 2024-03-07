Biden administration's shocking number of arms sales to Israel revealed in bombshell new report

Washington DC - A bombshell new report has revealed that President Joe Biden 's administration has made far more weapons transfers to Israel in the last five months than previously known.

President Joe Biden and his administration have reportedly made more than 100 arms sales to Israel since the assault on Gaza began five months ago. © REUTERS

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the White House has sent over 100 arms shipments to Israel since October – weapons that are almost certainly being used to kill Palestinians in Gaza.

The number greatly exceeds the two prior publicly reported arms transfers Biden approved by evoking emergency powers to bypass Congress.

Administration officials apparently informed members of Congress of the sales in a classified briefing.

The arms packages are said to have included precision-guided munitions, small diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms, and other lethal aid.

To allow the transfers to pass under the radar, Biden apparently took advantage of a loophole in the Arms Export Control Act, which allows sales to go undisclosed if they fall under a certain dollar amount.

The sheer number of sales means that the US has shipping weapons to Israel about once in every 1.5 days since the Gaza assault began.