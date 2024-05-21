Senate probe finds forced labor ties in automakers' imports

Washington DC - A congressional investigation released Monday found that carmakers BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volkswagen had used components from a Chinese supplier banned in the US over alleged forced labor ties.

The report by the Senate Finance Committee said BMW had produced and imported vehicles with parts "presumptively made with forced labor," while Jaguar Land Rover imported parts with the same issues.



VW made vehicles for the US market with such components, too, and has "ongoing business ties" to manufacturing in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, the report said.

Beijing has been accused of incarcerating over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a network of detention facilities in Xinjiang – although officials strongly deny this.

In the US, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) bans the import of all goods from Xinjiang unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor.

"Automakers' self-policing is clearly not doing the job," said the Senate Finance Committee's Democratic chairman, Ron Wyden, at the end of the two-year probe.

He called on US customs officials to boost enforcement and "crack down on companies that fuel the shameful use of forced labor in China."