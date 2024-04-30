US set to reschedule cannabis in major shift

Washington DC - The United States is set to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a source familiar with the issue said Tuesday, in a major step towards destigmatizing the substance and its users.

The US Department of Justice will send a recommendation to the White House on Tuesday to "reschedule marijuana," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.



Under US federal law cannabis is still illegal, even if in practice the law is not enforced and many states have legalized its use.

Marijuana is currently classed under US federal law as a so-called schedule 1 drug along with heroin, ecstasy, and LSD, meaning it is deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

But it would be downgraded to a schedule 3 drug under the proposal, along with drugs like ketamine and painkillers containing codeine, with a moderate to low likelihood of dependence, the source said.

"This is the next step in the formal rescheduling process," the source said.