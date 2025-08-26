Utah judge orders redrawing of state's congressional map in latest redistricting drama

Salt Lake City, Utah - A Utah judge on Monday ordered the state to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections , after ruling that its Republican legislature had overstepped.

A Utah judge ordered that the state's congressional map be redrawn amid ongoing redistricting squabbles. © IMAGO/Cavan Images

Third District Court Judge Dianna Gibson ruled that the Republicans had overstepped when they overruled a ballot measure that established an independent redistricting commission in 2018.

The commission was meant to recommend congressional maps and was designed to counteract gerrymandering by placing the responsibility for redistricting in the hands of an independent body.

In 2021, however, a new congressional map was introduced that favored the Republicans and went against the 2018 commission.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, Republicans have ramped up their aggressive redistricting agenda in a bid to maintain their congressional majority in the 2026 midterm elections.

It is in this context that Gibson overruled the 2021 congressional map, forcing Utah to redraw under the 2018 process.

"Plaintiffs have proven, as a matter of law, that the Legislature unconstitutionally repealed Proposition 4, and enacted SB 200, in violation of the people's fundamental right to reform redistricting in Utah and to prohibit partisan gerrymandering," Gibson wrote in the ruling.

The judge ordered Utah's legislature to "design and enact a remedial congressional redistricting map in conformity with Proposition 4’s mandatory redistricting standards and requirements."

