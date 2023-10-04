West Virginia Democrats endorse 21st-century Economic Bill of Rights!

Weston, West Virginia - West Virginia Democrats have endorsed a 21st-century Economic Bill of Rights for greater economic and social justice!

West Virginia has passed a resolution supporting a 21st-century Economic Bill of Rights, which affirms that all Americans are entitled to a job, living wages, a clean environment, and more. © Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a meeting in Weston on September 30, the West Virginia Democratic Party Executive Committee voted unanimously to adopt a resolution in support of a 21st-century Economic Bill of Rights.

The resolution affirms that all Americans have:

The right to a job and a living wage;



The right to a voice in the workplace through a union and collective bargaining;

The right to comprehensive, quality health care;

The right to a complete cost-free public education and access to broadband internet;

The right to decent, safe, affordable housing;

The right to a clean environment and a healthy planet;

The right to meaningful resources at birth and a secure retirement;

The right to sound banking and financial services;

The right to an equitable and economically fair justice system; and

The right to vote and otherwise participate in public life.

The proposal builds on the legacy of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who called for an Economic Bill of Rights in his 1944 State of the Union speech. While FDR's New Deal programs provided much-needed economic relief to many suffering during the Great Depression, they often came at the expense of Black Americans.

The 21st-century adaptation seeks to expand upon FDR's vision by calling for fairness in the criminal-legal system and promoting universal programs with truly equitable access.

"Adopting this resolution sends a clear message to voters about who and what WV Democrats are fighting for," resolution author Troy N. Miller said in a press release. "There’s a lot of work ahead, but recognizing and affirming these rights is a critical first step to securing these rights for all West Virginians and all Americans."