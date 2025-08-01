Federal Reserve governor resigns – leaving key vacancy for Trump to fill

Washington DC - Federal Reserve governor Adriana Kugler is resigning from her position, the central bank said Friday, opening a vacancy that President Donald Trump can fill as he presses his campaign to drop interest rates.

Kugler, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2023, did not give a reason for stepping down from the Fed's board.

Her term was due to end in January 2026, but her departure – effective next week – gives Trump the chance to appoint someone new to the Fed sooner than anticipated, shaping its leadership.

The personnel shift comes as the Fed faces intensifying pressure under Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the central bank's chief Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates sooner.

Early Friday, Trump touted the fact that two Fed governors voted against the central bank's Wednesday decision to keep rates unchanged again, saying on social media: "STRONG DISSENTS ON FED BOARD. IT WILL ONLY GET STRONGER!"

On the same morning, he called Powell a "stubborn moron" and said the Fed's board should "assume control" if Powell continued to hold rates steady.