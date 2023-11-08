Yusef Salaam, exonerated Central Park Five member, wins New York City Council seat with a nod to Trump: "Karma"

New York, New York - Yusef Salaam, an exonerated member of the Central Park Five – a group of Black and Hispanic teenagers falsely convicted of a 1989 rape in New York – has won a seat on the NY city council in a victory hailed by campaigners.

Yusef Salaam, an exonerated Central Park Five member, spoke to supporters and the media after winning a New York City Council seat in Harlem, New York on Tuesday. © CECILIA SANCHEZ / AFP

In a notorious miscarriage of justice, the five youths spent between six and 13 years in prison based on confessions extracted by police who promised them their freedom.

A serial rapist later admitted to assaulting the white female jogger in the park, acting alone.

Yusef Salaam, who won a seat Tuesday on the New York City Council, will represent a Harlem district as a Democrat.

"My liberation represented the collective efforts of many of you standing here right now and tonight begins my opportunity to free us from being overlooked and underserved," he told supporters.