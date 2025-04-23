Colombian president claims Trump administration revoked his visa

Bogotá, Colombia - President Gustavo Petro of Colombia on Tuesday revealed to his cabinet that he believes President Donald Trump 's administration has revoked his visa to travel to the US.

When asked why he couldn't attend meetings with the International Monetary Fund at the World Bank in Washington DC, Petro simply told his cabinet that, "I can no longer go because I believe they took away my visa."

"I didn't need to have one, but anyway, I've already seen Donald Duck several times, so I'll go see other things," he said, making a joke at Trump's expense.

Petro tried to stand up to Trump earlier this year, posting on X that "The United States cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals" and refusing to allow US deportation flights to bring migrants back to Colombia.

Trump responded by issuing sweeping tariffs against Colombia and vowing to take drastic measures against the country if it refused to accept the deportation flights. As a result, Petro was forced to back down and accept the flights.

It is unclear why Petro would have been denied a visa by the Trump administration considering his decision to back down, and the State Department refused to confirm or deny whether such a refusal had occurred.