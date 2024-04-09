White House condemns Ecuador's raid on Mexican embassy

Washington DC - The White House said Tuesday it condemned Ecuador's raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest a corruption suspect sheltering there.

Ecuadorian police special forces are shown attempting to break into the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest Ecuador's former Vice President Jorge Glas, on Friday. © ALBERTO SUAREZ / API / AFP

Ecuadoran security forces stormed the compound Friday night, using a battering ram to break down the door in a rare incursion on what is considered inviolable diplomatic territory, to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had been granted asylum by Mexico.



Tuesday's comments by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan came after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was disappointed that the United States and Canada had not condemned the raid more forcefully, issuing instead what he called vague remarks.

Lopez Obrador said he noted that President Joe Biden had not spoken out personally to condemn the raid.

"We condemn this violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including the use of force against embassy officials," Sullivan told a news conference.

These comments were more critical than earlier ones from the State Department, which the Mexican president said failed to condemn the raid.

"We've reviewed the security camera footage from the Mexican embassy and believe these actions were wrong," Sullivan said.