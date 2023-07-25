Arizona heat wave causing serious burns from falling on the ground

Phoenix, Arizona - It’s so hot in Phoenix that people are getting burned just from falling on the ground, a burn center said Monday.

Phoenix is experiencing a prolonged heat wave leaving people vulnerable to severe burns from falling on the ground. © REUTERS

Some of the burns in the ongoing heat wave have been potentially life-threatening, one doctor told CNN.



Emergency rooms in Maricopa County have been seeing patients with burns from falling on the ground, some of them with life-threatening injuries, the outlet reported.

"Summers are our busy season, so we anticipate that this sort of thing is going to happen. But this is really unusual – the number of patients that we’re seeing and the severity of injuries – the acuity of injuries is much higher," Dr. Kevin Foster, director of burn services at Valleywise Health's Arizona Burn Center, told CNN.

"The numbers are higher and the seriousness of injuries are higher, and we don’t have a good explanation for it."