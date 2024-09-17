COP29 hosts unveil busy program as main climate agenda stalls

Baku, Azerbaijan - COP29 host Azerbaijan said Tuesday that voluntary pledges on everything from tourism to world peace would be sought at the UN climate summit as disagreements over money stymie the main agenda.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

Nations are supposed to agree at the November conference how much should be raised for developing countries to cope with climate change but the formal negotiations so far have been mired in disagreement.

With two months to go, Azerbaijan – which has remained upbeat despite the deadlock – has unveiled over a dozen initiatives on the sidelines that it hopes will "supplement" the difficult talks.

These include asking nations to observe a ceasefire during the marathon summit, to commit to reducing methane from organic waste and emissions from the tourism industry, and to pledge to boost global energy storage, among others.

"Successive COP Presidencies have supplemented their mandated programmes with non-negotiated action agendas... to achieve ambitious outcomes," COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev wrote to the nearly 200 nations participating in the summit.

Key among these is a fund, proposed by Azerbaijan, that intends to raise money for developing countries through donations from fossil fuel-producing countries and companies.

Azerbaijan – wedged between Iran and Russia and heavily dependent on fossil fuels – is expected to make the first contribution to this so-called "climate finance action fund."

The fund needs $1 billion and 10 countries as shareholders to launch. Azerbaijan says there has already been early interest, but has not offered specifics.