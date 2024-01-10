Deadly storms buffet US, leaving hundreds of thousands without power

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding , wind gusts likely more than 55 miles per hour, and thunderstorms struck the Eastern Seaboard from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

A person holds their umbrella as they walk through Times Square on January 9, 2024, as New York City prepares for a winter storm that could bring flooding to the area. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

"Do not underestimate this one," warned New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in an interview with local media.



He described the storm as "unusual," citing up to four inches of rain in January and high winds pummeling the shoreline.

The inclement weather even resulted in Vice President Kamala Harris' plane, Air Force 2, being diverted from landing at its normal spot, Joint Base Andrews, and instead heading to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Meanwhile, tornadoes ripped through the Southeast, including the Florida panhandle, where drone images showed downed trees and damaged buildings with roofs torn off.

At least three storm-related deaths occurred across a large, multi-state section of the South.

One person was killed in a North Carolina mobile home park where multiple homes were damaged, according to Catawba County government officials.

Another died when a tree fell across the windshield of a vehicle in Jonesboro, Georgia, just south of Atlanta, the Clayton County Police Department said.

And an 81-year-old woman was killed in Alabama when a tornado struck her mobile home and sent it rolling multiple times, local media said, citing the Houston County coroner.