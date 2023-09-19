Dozens of climate activists arrested after shutting down Federal Reserve in NYC

New York, New York - More than a hundred climate activists were arrested in New York City on Monday while protesting fossil fuel financing outside the Federal Reserve Bank.

Climate activists hold a demonstration in the Financial District of Manhattan to demand an end to fossil fuel funding by Wall Street and the American government on September 18, 2023, in New York City. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just one day after 75,000 people hit the streets to call for an end to fossil fuel production, 114 climate defenders were arrested and charged with civil disobedience in a separation action in Manhattan.

Monday's demonstration began at Zuccotti Park and progressed through the financial district to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Marchers waved signs and chanted "No oil, no gas, fossil fuels can kiss my ***" and "We need clean air, not another billionaire," demanding the financial sector stop funding, insuring, and investing in the climate crisis.

The NYPD stepped in after entrances to the Federal Reserve shut down.

"Why are we getting handcuffed while people who literally torch the planet get celebrated for their 'civility' and their 'moderation,'" Climate Defiance wrote on X.

The group also shared a video of an organizer named Rylee Haught speaking out as she is detained: "I'm being arrested for exercising my First Amendment right to protest because Joe Manchin is putting a 300-mile-long pipeline through my home state of West Virginia, and President Biden allowed him to do it for nothing in return."

"[Biden] promised to end drilling on federal lands, and he's selling out Appalachia's future for profit," she added.