AOC headlines New York protest calling for urgent action against fossil fuels

New York, New York - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined nearly 100,000 climate activists who marched in New York City on Sunday to urge world leaders to bring an end to the use of fossil fuels.

On Sunday, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headlined a march urging for an end to fossil fuels. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & LEONARDO MUNOZ / AFP

The participants called on President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency and begin a transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources.

Ocasio-Cortez called for an urgent response to the climate crisis during her speech, calling it "the biggest issue of our time."

"We must be too big and too radical to ignore," she told the crowd.

AOC also emphasized a need to shake up economic structures along with a transition away from fossil fuels.

"What we're not gonna do is go from oil barons to solar barons," she said, per The Guardian.

The New York politician left the crowd on a positive note, encouraging the protestors not to lose hope.

"We will not allow our vision of a collaborative economy, of dignity for working people, of honoring the Black, Brown, Indigenous, white working class! We will not give up, and that is why we are here to do today!" she said.