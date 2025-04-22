Earth Day: Composting - How it works and how to try it the easy way

New York, New York - Composting your food scraps is a simple piece of climate action you can take in honor of Earth Day.

You start with the leftover scraps from your kitchen or meal, and you end up with soil! © 123RF/terra2024

Composting has been around for a while, but it's now the law in major US cities - most recently, New York!

But what is composting anyway?

The practice takes leftovers, food waste, and even plant bits, like leaves, and chucks it all into a pile. The final result is what green-thumbed hobby gardeners and farmers call "black gold."

It's a great way to do good by the environment. By recycling food into compost, you can take a personal stand against the climate crisis. And there are plenty of good reasons to get started turning your organic waste into plant food.

Compost improves soil health, can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and even improve water quality and fight the effects of droughts, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.