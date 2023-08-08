East Coast storms kill multiple people and leave millions without power

Washington DC - Much of the eastern US was lashed by intense storms Monday, leaving at least two people dead, hundreds of thousands without power and thousands of flights canceled or delayed.

Washington DC (l.) and New York were lashed by strong storms, with winds reaching 80 miles per hour. © Collage: REUTERS & Mandy Qualls via REUTERS

Millions of people were under severe weather alerts, including tornado watches, as rain, strong winds and hail swept east along nearly the entire eastern seaboard, from Alabama to New York.



The National Weather Service (NWS) had predicted a "moderate risk" of hazardous storms, with gusts up to 80 miles per hour.

"Stay weather aware and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings," the NWS in Baltimore and Washington said on social media earlier in the day.

As much of the severe weather danger subsided into the late evening, some areas faced flood threats as rain continued to fall.

The NWS issued flash flood warnings for Washington and the cities of Arlington and Alexandria in neighboring Virginia until 2:45 AM EDT Tuesday.

Hail as large as 4.5 inches in diameter was recorded in Virginia, the NWS said.

In Alabama, a 28-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in an industrial park parking lot, a local ABC station reported.

And in South Carolina, a 15-year-old was killed when he was hit by a falling tree outside his grandparents' house, according to a local CBS station.