Farmers sue Department of Agriculture for removing climate information

New York, New York - Farmers and environmental groups on Monday sued the Department of Agriculture after it removed references to climate change from its website and froze climate funding.

The lawsuit comes after the department ordered staff to take down any online web pages that make reference to climate change, including all data sets, interactive tools, and funding information that may be present.

Amid the climate blitz, the Trump administration also ordered the freezing of climate and conservation funding to businesses and nonprofits.

In response, lawyers from Earthjustice and the Knight First Amendment Institute (KFAI) filed a suit on behalf of organizations, including the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York, the Environmental Working Group, and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The suit claims that the information provided on the web pages was crucial for farmers facing climate change risk.

In particular, up-to-date data on droughts, floods, extreme weather, and wildfires are regularly used by organizations to plan ahead and mitigate climate-related dangers.