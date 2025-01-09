Deadly wildfires in Los Angeles are 0% contained as residents survey devastation

Los Angeles, California - Shell-shocked Los Angeles residents on Thursday surveyed the devastation from fast-moving fires that have claimed at least five lives, as officials warned the largest blazes remained totally uncontained.

Swathes of the city lay eerily deserted due to the fires' destruction and sweeping evacuation orders, with acrid smoke blanketing the sky.

A vast firefighting operation continued for a third day, bolstered by extra water-dropping helicopters thanks to a temporary lull in winds.

Amid the chaos, looting has broken out, with at least 20 arrests made so far, officials said.

The biggest fire, which has ripped through 17,000 acres (6,900 hectares) of the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, is "one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles," city fire chief Kristin Crowley told a press conference.

Another 10,000-acre fire in Altadena was also at "0% containment," although spreading had "significantly stopped" as wind gusts reduced, county fire chief Anthony Marrone said.

Judy Chu, the congresswoman representing the region, visited an evacuation center where 1,000 displaced residents sought shelter, and said Altadena was "just devastated."

"They are numb. They don't know what they will return to once this fire is contained," she told local news KTLA.

Nearly 180,000 people were under evacuation orders, as officials and meteorologists warned that "critical" windy and dry conditions, though abated, were not over.

"The winds continue to be of a historic nature... this is absolutely an unprecedented, historic firestorm," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

A National Weather Service bulletin said "significant fire growth" remained likely "with ongoing or new fires" throughout Thursday and into Friday.

But there was some good news for Hollywood, the historic home of the movie industry, after evacuation orders prompted by the nearby "Sunset Fire" on Wednesday were lifted.