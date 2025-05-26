Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spews massive lava columns in latest eruption

Hawaii - One of the world's most active volcanoes spewed columns of lava exceeding 1,000 feet above Hawaii, according to vulcanologists and spectacular footage released Sunday.

Kilauea – one of six active volcanoes located in the Hawaiian Islands – erupts on April 22, 2025. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Activity at the summit of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has been intermittent since an eruption on December 23, 2024.

On Sunday, footage showed jets of lava spraying into the air, forming neon-orange fissures as it flowed within Kilauea's caldera.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at 4:15 PM Sunday Hawaii Standard Time in the north vent of Halema'uma'u, a pit crater of Kilauea.

An hour later, the south vent started agitating, spewing lava fountains of about 230 feet "while lava fountains from the north vent are exceeding 1,000 feet (300 meters) in height," the agency said.

"Lava flows are covering the floor of Halema'uma'u crater."