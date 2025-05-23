California suffers huge blow in fight against climate change as Senate revokes EV mandate

Washington DC - The Senate on Thursday blocked California's landmark mandate phasing out gas-powered cars, dealing a blow to the state's move towards electric vehicles and the fight against climate change.

The Senate voted in favor of revoking California's special mandate to set its own standards for cars and pollution. © REUTERS

The Republican-led Senate revoked a waiver instituted under then-President Joe Biden that allowed the state to set aside national pollution standards for cars and set its own more stringent regulations.

But the rubber stamp of a House-passed bill was immediately set for a challenge, with California's government announcing it would sue President Donald Trump's administration.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the vote was a "big day for big oil, big day for GM and Toyota, big day for China."

"Terrible day for your kids, terrible day for air quality, terrible day for innovation and entrepreneurship."

The state, especially its biggest city, Los Angeles, experienced the nation's worst smog before decades of efforts to clean up.

Part of that push was a mandate ensuring that a third of new 2026 model cars sold in the state must be zero-emission, rising to two-thirds in 2030 and 100 percent in 2035.

Republicans in Washington argue that this is costly, unworkable, and goes against consumer choice.

"California got special permission from the Biden administration to ban gas-powered cars. Because of their market share, this would impact the entire nation," said right-wing Utah Senator Mike Lee. "But Gavin Newsom doesn't get to ruin 49 other states."