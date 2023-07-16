Heat dome continues to roast large parts of the US as millions struggle

Houston, Texas - Tens of millions of Americans braced for more sweltering temperatures Sunday as brutal weather conditions threatened to break records due to a relentless heat dome that has baked parts of the country all week .

California's Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, could reach temperatures as high as 129 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. © REUTERS

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of an "extremely hot and dangerous weekend," with daytime highs routinely ranging between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in the West.



Residents of central and southern California saw thermometers peaking at 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, it said.

By Saturday afternoon, California's famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a sizzling 124 degrees, with Sunday's peak predicted to soar as high as 129. Even overnight lows there could exceed 100 degrees.

The heat is forecast to remain anchored over the west for the weekend, "growing hotter in the South by early next week," according to the NWS.

Authorities have been sounding the alarm for days, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to avoid dehydration, which can quickly become fatal in such temperatures.

In Arizona, the state capital of Phoenix has recorded 16 straight days above 109 degrees Fahrenheit, as temperatures hit 117 Saturday afternoon and are expected to stay above 90 overnight.

The NWS said Phoenix is "likely to register its hottest week on record by 7-day temperature average."

The city has organized volunteers to direct residents to cooling centers and distribute bottles of water and hats, but program head David Hondula told the local ABC station that its three-days-per-week schedule is "clearly... not enough" as the heat intensifies.